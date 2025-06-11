J&K LG Manoj Sinha performs ‘pratham puja’ at Amarnath cave shrine

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid obeisance to Baba Barfani and performed the ‘pratham puja’ at the holy cave, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual Amarnath Yatra. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha performing ‘pratham puja’ at the Amarnath cave shrine, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual yatra (pilgrimage) in Anantnag on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

“Har Har Mahadev! Paid my obeisance to Baba Barfani and performed the ‘pratham puja’ at the holy cave, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. May Baba Amarnathji keep showering his divine blessings on all of us,” Sinha posted on X.

He urged devotees to turn out in large numbers and come to offer prayers at the holy shrine during the Amarnath Yatra that is scheduled from July 3 to August 9.

“I would request all devotees of Baba Barfani to visit in large numbers for the holy yatra and pray to Mahadev for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir and the nation. The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and the administration have improved the pilgrims’ facilities. Jammu and Kashmir Police, the army, CRPF and paramilitary forces have made foolproof security arrangements,” Sinha said after his visit.

Earlier in the day, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) performed the first puja for the Amarnath Yatra at the Tawi riverfront. The puja was organised in Jammu on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima, days ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

On Tuesday, a high-level security meeting chaired by Udhampur SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure was held to review preparations. The discussions centred on security arrangements, intelligence sharing, traffic management, medical aid, emergency response, and logistical support.

Emphasis was laid on anti-narcotics operations. SSP Nagpure directed officers to conduct proactive drives to dismantle narcotic networks in the region.

The Amarnath Yatra is an annual Hindu pilgrimage to the sacred cave shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva, at an altitude of 3,888 metres in the Himalayas of Jammu and Kashmir. The cave houses a naturally formed ice Shivling and draws lakhs of devotees every year.

The Yatra is typically held during the Shravan month (July to August) according to the Hindu calendar, under the supervision of the SASB and with coordinated support from security and civil administration.