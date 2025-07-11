J&K: Hurriyat chairman Mirwair Umar Farooq alleges house arrest, says ‘not allowed to offer prayers’

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday claimed he was put under house arrest and not allowed to offer prayers at the Jamia Masjid here. Mirwaiz, who is also Kashmir's chief cleric, delivers the Friday sermon at the historic grand mosque in Nowhatta locality of the city.(PTI)

"Disallowed to go to Jama Masjid today, put under house arrest, fearing the mention of the martyrs of 13th July 1931 in my friday sermon!" Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

On July 13, 1931, 22 people were killed by the Dogra Army of Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir Hari Singh.

Mirwaiz said, "The sacrifice of these martyrs and all the martyrs since, is etched in the collective memory of Kashmir and cannot not be undone by restrictions and bans."

"No living nation can forget the supreme sacrifice of life of its martyrs against tyranny and injustice," he added.

The Hurriyat chairman appealed to the authorities to "remove the restrictions" and allow people to "peacefully pay homage to the martyrs of 13th July".