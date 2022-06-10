Home / India News / J&K names Kupwara school after teacher killed by terrorists
india news

J&K names Kupwara school after teacher killed by terrorists

A government high school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district will be named after its teacher Rajini Bala, who was killed by terrorists outside the school last month, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has announced.
Employees of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Association march in a protest against the killing of colleague Rajini Bala in Jammu, on June 2, 2022.&nbsp;(AP)
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 06:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

On Thursday, students and staff members of government schools in Kashmir observed a two-minute silence to pay tributes to Bala, a senior official from the education department said.

“The government high school, Gopalpora in Kulgam will be named after Rajni Bala,” Sinha tweeted after meeting the slain teacher’s family in Samba district on Wednesday evening. “Assured her husband Rajkumar that all his demands and concerns will be resolved on priority basis.”

Bala was shot dead by terrorists outside her school on May 31 amid a spate of attacks on non-locals in the Valley, and also weeks after protests over the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhat, and a TV artist Ambreen Bhat.

Hailing from Samba, 36-year-old Bala had been teaching in Kulgam since her recruitment in 2011 under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes quota of the district cadre.

“Two minutes silence was observed in government schools across various districts of Kashmir division for the peace to the departed soul of teacher Rajni Bala,” said Kulgam chief education officer in a tweet.

As instructed by the UT’s education department, teaching staff and students paid tributes to the departed soul in the morning assembly and recalled her services, on the 10th day of her death.

Friday, June 10, 2022
