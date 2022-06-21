Home / India News / J&K Police attaches five houses after owners accused of sheltering terrorists
india news

J&K Police attaches five houses after owners accused of sheltering terrorists

Two houses have been attached in jurisdiction of Parimpora police station, one house each was attached under Nowhatta, Pantha Chowk and Zakura police stations, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
The Jammu &amp; Kashmir Police attaches house in Srinagar blaming owner for harbouring terrorists responsible for attacks on forces and civilians. Five houses were attached in Srinagar on Tuesday.(Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
The Jammu & Kashmir Police attaches house in Srinagar blaming owner for harbouring terrorists responsible for attacks on forces and civilians. Five houses were attached in Srinagar on Tuesday.
Published on Jun 21, 2022 07:54 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday attached five houses after the owners were found to be harbouring terrorists, the Srinagar Police said.

“Five (5) houses attached as per section 2(g) & 25 of UAP Act for being used for purpose of terrorism. It was also clearly found that such harbouring was wilful, repetitive & without any coercion. Many attacks on civilians & security forces were planned from these houses,” the Srinagar Police said in a statement.

While two houses have been attached in jurisdiction of Parimpora police station, one house each was attached under Nowhatta, Pantha Chowk and Zakura police stations.

"Some more such houses have been identified and any wilful harbouring will be dealt with full force of law.

"Citizens are once again requested not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists, failing which we will be forced to take resort to attachment proceedings," the police statement said.

This is not the first time when the J&K Police has crackdown on those accused of sheltering terrorists. The police had seized properties used for terror activities in different parts of the Kashmir Valley, especially belonging to some separatist leaders.

A J&K Police officer on condition of anonymity had told Hindustan Times in March that two houses had been seized in Srinagar in the past few years. A residential house was sealed in 2002 under the Prevention of Terrorist Act (POTA) after the police had accused a house owner of having links to terrorists.

A house belonging to senior separatist leader GM Sopori was also confiscated at Bagh-e-Mehtab in Srinagar a few years ago on similar pretext, the officer said.

jammu and kashmir terrorism
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
