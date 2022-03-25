Assets of those sheltering terrorists to be attached: J&K police

Srinagar: Process to attach immovable properties used for terror activities has been initiated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday and warned people providing shelter to terrorists or their associates.

“Process has started for attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for purpose of terrorism as per section 2(g) & 25 of ULP (UAPA) Act,” the Srinagar Police posted on its Twitter handle. “Don’t give shelter or harbour terrorists/ terror associates. Legal action will be supplemented by property attachments as per law,” it added.

The decision has been taken to prevent terrorists from using private properties for carrying out subversive activities, police officers familiar with the development said.

“This is to prevent terrorists from using private properties or residential houses in cities, towns and villages. At times some people give shelter to terrorists without any reason and this (action) will deter them for doing so in future,” said a senior police officer requesting anonymity.

This is not the first time J&K police are taking out an initiative like this. Earlier too, police had seized properties used for terror activities in different parts of the Valley, especially those belonging to some separatist leaders.

Two houses had been seized in Srinagar in the past few years, a police officer, who also wished not to be named, said. A residential house was sealed under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), 2002 after the police accused the owner of the house of having links with terrorists. A house belonging to senior separatist leader GM Sopori was also confiscated at Bagh-e-Mehtab in Srinagar a few years ago on similar pretext, the officer said.