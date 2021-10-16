Home / India News / J&K separatist leader Geelani's grandson sacked from govt duty over alleged terrorism charges
india news

J&K separatist leader Geelani's grandson sacked from govt duty over alleged terrorism charges

  • Anees-ul-Islam alias Altaf Fantoosh, late Geelani’s grandson, has been sacked under the special provisions of Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution.
Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (AFP File)
Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (AFP File)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Grandson of Jammu and Kashmir’s separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was on Saturday dismissed from government service “with immediate effect” for allegedly aiding terrorism in the union territory. Anees-ul-Islam alias Altaf Fantoosh, late Geelani’s grandson, was working as a research officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar.

The expulsion comes in accordance with the special provisions under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution, which states that the retention of a person in public service is “prejudicial to the security of the State”.

Anees-ul-Islam was dismiessed from his services for allegedly being involved in terrorist activities.
Anees-ul-Islam was dismiessed from his services for allegedly being involved in terrorist activities.

He was appointed as a research officer in the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in 2016.

Notably, Geelani, 91, who was the face of separatism in the Valley for over three decades, died at his home in Srinagar on September 1 this year. Geelani spent nearly two decades locked in jail. However, he was largely confined to his residence because of ill-health since 2010.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
syed ali shah geelani jammu and kashmir terrorism
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out