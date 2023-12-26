close_game
News / India News / J-K: Three-storey footwear store in Poonch gutted in fire

J-K: Three-storey footwear store in Poonch gutted in fire

ANI |
Dec 26, 2023 08:33 AM IST

A fire broke out at a three-storey shop at the main market in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

A fire broke out at a three-storey shop at the main market in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

HT Image
HT Image

Further, according to officials, the footwear store was gutted entirely in the blaze.

Upon receiving word of the incident, fire tenders arrived at the scene and launched a dousing operation.

The blaze had been brought under control at the time of filing this report.

A video clip of the blame showed leaping flames from the building along with thick plumes of smoke.

Officials said they were still in the process of ascertaining the exact cause of the fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

