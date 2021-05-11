J&K L-G talks to political leaders for inputs on handling Covid in UT

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha spoke to senior leaders of various political parties over the phone, seeking their suggestion in handling the Covid-19 pandemic better.

Sinha said that the representatives of public and political leaders have an important role to play in these trying times. “Let us all come together to protect and save precious lives by discharging our duty towards the society,” he said.

Also Read | 18+ vaccination drive moves at snail’s pace as J&K awaits stocks

Among the leaders Sinha spoke to were Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Member of Parliament & National Conference president; Ghulam Nabi Azad, Former MP Rajya Sabha, and Congress leader; Dr. Nirmal Singh & Muzaffar Baig, former deputy chief ministers; GA Mir, president, JKPCC; Altaf Bukhari, founding president, J&K Apni Party; Saifudin Soz, Congress; Bhim Singh, president, National Panthers Party; Sajad Lone, president, J&K Peoples’ Conference; Ravinder Raina, BJP J&K president; Devender Singh Rana, National Conference leader, and Ravinder Sharma, JKPCC.

Sinha also invited their suggestions for strengthening the measures being taken by the government to curtail the spread of the virus.The leaders assured the Lt Governor of their cooperation to the government.