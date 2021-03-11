J&K official arrested for forging date of birth
The Jammu & Kashmir police on Thursday said they have arrested Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Ganai, who rose to become special secretary (legal) of the home department following out of turn promotions after joining the government upon passing his Class 10 exam in the 1980s, for allegedly forging his date of birth. In a statement, the police’s crime branch said Ganai has been retrospectively retired from the service with effect from March 31, 2019.
“With access to corridors of power, the accused rose from a daily wager in the office of executive engineer, electric division, Budgam, to special secretary (legal) to the government of Jammu & Kashmir by managing out of turn promotions which prima facie appear to be in violation of rules and regulations and would be probed,” the statement said.
It added Ganai, who was until March 5 the special secretary and should have retired two years back as per his real date of birth, also unsuccessfully sought induction into the Kashmir Administrative Service in technical quota. “The accused passed the equivalent of matriculation examination in 1980 as a private candidate and joined as a daily wager in the office of executive engineer electric division Budgam.”
The statement said Ganai was regularised in 1985 as a field executive. “In 1989, the accused was appointed as [a] public law officer in the same office and climbing the ladder reached to the rank of special secretary (legal)... the officer got all education equivalent of higher secondary and graduation (college) without attending any regular schools and colleges.”
The statement cited an inquiry and added allegations of forgery and misuse of official position has been found to be prima-facie true against Ganai and a criminal case has been registered against him. It added after Ganai’s arrest, unverified complaints have started pouring regarding more such cases of violation of rules. The statement said they too will be probed.
“It has prima facie been established that Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Ganai forged and manipulated his own date of birth in his service records in connivance with others in order to take illegal monetary gains for himself and enjoy powers as senior legal officer of the Union Territory,” the statement said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox