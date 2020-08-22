e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / JMM chief Shibu Soren, wife Roopi Soren test positive for Covid-19

JMM chief Shibu Soren, wife Roopi Soren test positive for Covid-19

Samples of the former chief minister Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren were collected on Friday and their test reports came late evening.

india Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:38 IST
Bedanti Saran
Bedanti Saran
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
File photo of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren. (Photo @ShibuSorenJMM)
File photo of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren. (Photo @ShibuSorenJMM)
         

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Rajya Sabha member Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease, a party leader said on Saturday.

Samples of the former chief minister Soren and his wife were collected on Friday and their test reports came late evening.

Confirming the development, JMM’s general secretary-cum-spokesperson, Binod Pandey, said, “I am myself in home quarantine. But, as per our information, Guruji (as Soren is popularly known) and his wife are doing fine. There is nothing to worry. If needed, they would be shifted to hospital.”

Earlier on August 7, 12 security guards posted at Soren’s official residence in Ranchi’s Morabadi ground were tested positive. The guards were in charge of external security.

In July, Soren’s son and chief minister, Hemant Soren, had placed himself in home quarantine after coming in contact with an infected cabinet minister Mithilesh Thakur. The father and the son live in separate bungalows.

Hemant Soren, who has been tested negative twice, went into home quarantine this week after health minister Banna Gupta was found infected.

tags
top news
Suspected ISIS operative arrested in Delhi after encounter: Police
Suspected ISIS operative arrested in Delhi after encounter: Police
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
BJP to trust own cadres for Bihar elections, says no room for party hoppers
BJP to trust own cadres for Bihar elections, says no room for party hoppers
‘MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled’
‘MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled’
All offices, shops to remain shut: These states are under weekend lockdown
All offices, shops to remain shut: These states are under weekend lockdown
LIVE: Ganesh fest begins on low-key note as Covid-19 dampens spirit
LIVE: Ganesh fest begins on low-key note as Covid-19 dampens spirit
Covid-19: Govt reaches target of testing a million people per day
Covid-19: Govt reaches target of testing a million people per day
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In