JMM-led alliance to chart common minimum plan

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:24 IST

New Delhi: The winning coalition in Jharkhand will soon release a common minimum programme (CMP) to outline the priorities and objectives of its government for the next five years.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will also have a coordination committee in place for the smooth functioning of the coalition government and the three parties.

A Congress leader familiar with the developments said the CMP document for governance will pave the way for the development of the tribal-dominated state.

The main points of the CMP will be taken from the respective manifestos of the three parties, he said. “Whatever has been promised and is achievable will be there.”

The JMM and the Congress had formed a coalition government in 2013 after the collapse of the Arjun Munda-led BJP government, following the withdrawal of support by Hemant Soren’s party. The two parties had even then come out with a CMP.

The JMM, in its manifesto, had pledged 67% reservation for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes, government jobs to locals, monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 every month to unemployed graduates and post-graduates, respectively, assured earnings of Rs 72,000 per annum to every poor family and pension of Rs 2500 per month for the elderly and differently abled. It had also promised Rs 2,000 per month as kitchen allowance or ‘Chulha Kharch’ to every woman.

On the other hand, the Congress had promised a one-time farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh and stringent law to deal with cases of lynching in the state. It also pledged to free farmers from the clutches of moneylenders and make the process of institutional loans easier.

In its manifesto, the RJD had promised 50% reservation for women at every level apart from ensuring permanent placement for para-teachers and anganwadi workers, who had been fighting for regularisation of their services for years.