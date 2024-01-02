JMM-led coalition convenes meeting amid speculation about Soren’s continuation

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition has convened a meeting of its legislators in Ranchi on Wednesday amid speculation about a change in leadership against the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s repeated summons to chief minister Hemant Soren. Soren on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to topple his government since it came to power in 2019. (PTI)

“The meeting has been convened on January 3 at 4.30pm in Ranchi,” said JMM leader Vinod Pandey.

JMM lawmaker Sarfaraz Ahmad’s resignation from the Gandey seat triggered speculation that Soren might step down and name his wife, Kalpana, as the chief minister. Kalpana is speculated to be fielded from the vacant seat.

The ED has issued seven summons to Soren for questioning in connection with an alleged land scam. There has been speculation about possible action against him as has ignored all the summons.

Soren doubled down on his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday and accused it of attempting to topple his government since it came to power in 2019. Soren added the good work of his government has unnerved the BJP. He said the BJP sent agencies to silence him.

Soren said 2024 will be a year of political upheavals and the BJP will be wiped out completely in a great struggle. He added the forces who never acknowledged or accepted tribals as Adivasi have named them Vanvasi. Soren questioned what was this Vanvasi and said some forces have deceived tribals for the past 20 years.

He accused the Union government of trying to finish off the farmers by bringing the “black farm laws”, which were eventually withdrawn when cultivators surrounded Delhi for a year.