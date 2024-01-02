close_game
close_game
News / India News / JMM-led coalition convenes meeting amid speculation about Soren’s continuation

JMM-led coalition convenes meeting amid speculation about Soren’s continuation

ByVishal Kant
Jan 02, 2024 02:27 PM IST

JMM lawmaker Sarfaraz Ahmad’s resignation from the Gandey seat triggered speculation that Soren might step down and name his wife, Kalpana, as the chief minister

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition has convened a meeting of its legislators in Ranchi on Wednesday amid speculation about a change in leadership against the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s repeated summons to chief minister Hemant Soren.

Soren on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to topple his government since it came to power in 2019. (PTI)
Soren on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to topple his government since it came to power in 2019. (PTI)

“The meeting has been convened on January 3 at 4.30pm in Ranchi,” said JMM leader Vinod Pandey.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

JMM lawmaker Sarfaraz Ahmad’s resignation from the Gandey seat triggered speculation that Soren might step down and name his wife, Kalpana, as the chief minister. Kalpana is speculated to be fielded from the vacant seat.

The ED has issued seven summons to Soren for questioning in connection with an alleged land scam. There has been speculation about possible action against him as has ignored all the summons.

Soren doubled down on his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday and accused it of attempting to topple his government since it came to power in 2019. Soren added the good work of his government has unnerved the BJP. He said the BJP sent agencies to silence him.

Soren said 2024 will be a year of political upheavals and the BJP will be wiped out completely in a great struggle. He added the forces who never acknowledged or accepted tribals as Adivasi have named them Vanvasi. Soren questioned what was this Vanvasi and said some forces have deceived tribals for the past 20 years.

He accused the Union government of trying to finish off the farmers by bringing the “black farm laws”, which were eventually withdrawn when cultivators surrounded Delhi for a year.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vishal Kant

    Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out