e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘JNU open for shelter’: JNUSU defies registrar’s warning

‘JNU open for shelter’: JNUSU defies registrar’s warning

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar had warned of disciplinary action against students found involved in efforts to provide shelter to the victims of the violence.

india Updated: Mar 01, 2020 02:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A view of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, in New Delhi.
A view of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
         

Warned by the JNU registrar against providing shelter to the Delhi violence victims on the varsity campus, the JNUSU remained defiant on Saturday, saying humanity supersedes “administrative threats”.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) also said the varsity will always remain open for sheltering the “victims of state oppression”.

In a notice issued on Friday, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar had warned of disciplinary action against students found involved in efforts to provide shelter to the victims of the violence, which claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.

“JNU was open for shelter in 1984, it shall remain open for shelter today. It shall always remain open for sheltering the victims of state oppression,” the JNUSU said in a tweet.

“The JNU administration has threatened us with disciplinary action if we provide shelter to those who have lost everything in the #DelhiGenocide2020. Nevertheless, we reiterate, JNU is a safe shelter for the victims of this pogrom. Humanity supercedes (supersedes) administrative threats,” it said.

Meanwhile, JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the students can collect items from the JNU community to distribute them among the affected people and the varsity administration will support them.

“We all want peace and harmony in Delhi. People need to be provided help,” he said.

“Some students of JNU gave a call that JNU is open for sheltering outsiders. It is the same students who (had) said that outsiders were responsible for the incidents that happened in the campus last month,” he added, referring to the attack on JNU students by an armed mob on January 5.

Kumar said the safety and security of the students is the utmost priority of the university administration.

tags
top news
India to evacuate stranded citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran
India to evacuate stranded citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran
Airtel pays another Rs 8,000cr, says dues stand at Rs 13,000cr
Airtel pays another Rs 8,000cr, says dues stand at Rs 13,000cr
‘Taken most aggressive actions to confront coronavirus’: US President Trump
‘Taken most aggressive actions to confront coronavirus’: US President Trump
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
Plurality of culture most important in India: CAA discussed in Geneva
Plurality of culture most important in India: CAA discussed in Geneva
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news