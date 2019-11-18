JNU student delegation at HRD Ministry to submit demands

india

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:51 IST

A four-member delegation of Jawaharlal Nehru University students, whose stir against proposed hike in hostel fees spilled onto the streets on Monday and created chaos in the city, reached the HRD Ministry here to submit their demands.

The student delegation was taken to the Human Resource Development Ministry’s office at Shastri Bhawan - a stone’s throw away from the Parliament which the protesting students were seeking to reach - amid tight police security to submit their charter of demands.

Senior ministry officials will receive the charter of demands from the student delegation as HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is out of the country.

Delhi Police’s Joint Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastava told IANS that police and the student leaders reached an understanding on Monday evening that a JNU delegation would be taken to the HRD Ministry amid security and the ministry officials also agreed to meet them.

He said that the delegation, escorted by police, had reached the ministry with a written charter of demands.