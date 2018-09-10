 JNU student union polls: HC stays decision to cancel NSUI member’s candidature | india news | Hindustan Times
JNU student union polls: HC stays decision to cancel NSUI member’s candidature

The Delhi HC put on hold the operation of JNU’s order cancelling National Students’ Union of India or NSUI candidate Vikas Yadav’s candidature in the upcoming polls for the varsity’s students union.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2018 16:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
The court said the September 7 decision of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was “unsustainable on innumerable grounds” as Yadav was not even informed what the complaint against him was.(HT Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Monday put on hold the operation of JNU’s order cancelling National Students’ Union of India or NSUI candidate Vikas Yadav’s candidature in the upcoming polls for the varsity’s students union.

Justice Siddharth Mridul said the September 7 decision of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was “unsustainable on innumerable grounds” as Yadav was not even informed what the complaint against him was that had led to the cancellation of his candidature.

The court said the operation of the order will remain stayed till the next date of hearing on November 27.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 16:56 IST

