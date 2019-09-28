Jobless techie killed himself, family with poison bought online: Cops

india

The techie who was found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore with his wife, son and daughter was apparently under stress after losing his job. The police found evidence of online purchase of sodium nitrate, which he probably used to kill his family and himself, police said on Friday.

The police also believe that he had suffered losses in online trading. However, they are still scanning bank accounts details, e-mails and other contents on his laptop and mobile phones to determine the reasons that might have driven him to kill his family and end his life.

Abhishek Saxena, 45, his wife Preeti Saxena, 42, their 14-year-old twins - son Advit and daughter Ananya -- were found dead in a resort in Khudel area of Indore on Thursday evening.

The family had checked into the resort on Wednesday while Abhishek’s 82-year-old mother was alone at their rented flat in Apollo DB City. When they didn’t come out of their room till Thursday evening, the resort staff got suspicious and opened the door with the help of a master key and saw the dead bodies.

The police team from Khudel police station reached the resort and on examination found that the nails of the deceased had turned blue and there was froth in their mouths. A chemical in a bottle was also found in a room.

The family had shifted to Indore from Dwarka in Delhi four years back, the police said. An officer familiar with the investigation said, “Though we are waiting for the post-mortem report, the circumstantial evidence suggests that the couple killed their children before they killed themselves.

There is also a possibility that Abhishek first killed his wife and children by giving them a certain dose of the chemical and then he killed himself. We have retrieved the information from the engineer’s laptop regarding the order given for the purchase of sodium nitrate.”

The police officer said the techie was probably under stress as he had lost the job with a software company at Palasia in Indore. His wife was also working with a multinational e-commerce company but she wasn’t earning enough to sustain their living.

On Friday, the bodies were handed over some relatives from Delhi after the post-mortem examination, according to police.

