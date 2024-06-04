Live
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur (ST) and Banswara (ST) seats in Rajasthan
June 4, 2024 8:01 AM IST
Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur (ST) and Banswara (ST) seats in Rajasthan. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.
Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha election counting day for Rajasthan's key constituencies: Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, and Banswara. As votes are being tallied, we'll bring you the latest updates, trends, and results from these crucial seats. Rajasthan is witnessing a fiercely contested battle, with key candidates from BJP, Congress, and other parties vying for victory. Stay tuned as we provide real-time information on who is leading, major developments, and reactions from party leaders and supporters...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 4, 2024 8:01 AM IST
Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am
Counting for all seats of Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur (ST) and Banswara (ST) has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
June 4, 2024 7:01 AM IST
Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am
Counting for all seats of Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur (ST) and Banswara (ST) to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
