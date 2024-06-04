Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur (ST) and Banswara (ST) seats in Rajasthan

Live

Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur (ST) and Banswara (ST) seats in Rajasthan. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.

Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha election counting day for Rajasthan's key constituencies: Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, and Banswara. As votes are being tallied, we'll bring you the latest updates, trends, and results from these crucial seats. Rajasthan is witnessing a fiercely contested battle, with key candidates from BJP, Congress, and other parties vying for victory. Stay tuned as we provide real-time information on who is leading, major developments, and reactions from party leaders and supporters​...Read More