Jodhpur turns into fortress ahead of verdict in rape case against Asaram

Jodhpur turned into a fortress on Tuesday with the administration tightening security across the city ahead of Wednesday’s verdict in the rape case against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu to prevent a Panchkula type chaos when another godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in August 2017.

The special judge of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act court will pronounce the verdict in the case in a court room in the Central Jail amid tight security. The Rajasthan Police is taking no chances and security of the prison campus has been increased.

Police personnel have been deployed at the residence of judge Madhusudan Sharma, who will pronounce the verdict. He has also been provided with a personal security officer. Apprehending a threat to law and order from Asaram’s followers, police are not taking any changes and have tightened security in the city.

“Around 1500 policemen will be deployed around the Central Jail premises, railway stations, roadways bus stand and court premises on Wednesday,” DCP (East) Amandeep Singh Kapoor said.

He said prohibitory orders were imposed in the Jodhpur Police Commissionerate area on April 21 under section 144 of the CrPC. Police are also monitoring Asaram’s ashram in Jodhpur.

Rajasthan police conducted a flag march around the Jodhpur central jail on Tuesday evening led by deputy commissioner of police (East) Amandeep Singh Kapoor.

Kapoor said the police have taken steps to ensure there is no law and order situation considering that Asaram has a huge following in the state and across India. He said no one except those authorised will be allowed near the jail on Wednesday.

Railways and roadways authorities have been asked to remain vigilant so that the suspects or individual followers can be identified. Police are also checking of vehicles on highways leading into the city and check points have been set up at various places.

Singh said that regular checks of hotels and dharmashalas are being done. Police are also gathering intelligence inputs so that there will be no untoward incident in the city on Wednesday.

Police have also made special traffic arrangements for Wednesday. Traffic will be prohibited between Nai Sadak crossroad and Badu House from 6 am. Traffic will also remain barred between the railway station (gate number 2) and Jodhpur central jail. School buses, emergency vehicles and locals have been exempted from the ban.

The court had reserved its judgment in the case on April 7 for April 25 after the final arguments that stretched for over five months were completed.

The state had appealed in the high court that the verdict be pronounced in the jail premises in view of the law and order situation. The high court allowed the state’s plea and directed the special SC/ST court to give the verdict in the jail premises.

The case revolved around the rape of a minor girl who accused Asaram of sexually assaulting her in August 2013 at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur. The girl, who belongs to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was a student in a school run by Asaram’s trust in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh and lived in the hostel. She had alleged that Asaram had called her to his ashram in Manai where he raped her.

Asaram was arrested on September 1, 2013 from his ashram in Indore and sent to the Jodhpur central jail.

In November 2013, the Jodhpur police filed charge sheet against Asaram and four co-accused. The charge sheet accused him of rape, sexual exploitation and human trafficking apart from offences under the POCSO Act.

Asaram is also facing trial in another two sexual assault case in Gujarat where two Surat-based sisters had lodged separate complaints against Asaram and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape.