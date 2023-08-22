Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 for G20 summit

US President Joe Biden will travel to India from September 7-10 to attend the G20 Leaders' summit, thus confirming the Hindustan Times newsbreak earlier this month.



He along with other G20 partners will discuss joint efforts to tackle global issues including clean energy transition and combating climate change, mitigating economic and social impacts of Ukraine war and increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks including the World Bank to better fight poverty, the White House said on Tuesday.



During his visit to New Delhi, the US President will also commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership of G20 and “reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, which includes hosting it in 2026”.



India assumed the G20 presidency for a year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023 and has been hosting several meetings across the country.



During Modi's State visit to the United States in June this year, Biden had said he was looking forward to the G20 summit in September in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden.

A joint statement of India and US had said that Biden applauded New Delhi's leadership in its ongoing G20 presidency, which brought renewed focus on strengthening multilateral institutions and international cooperation to tackle “global challenges such as climate change, pandemics, fragility and conflict, along with work to accelerate achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and lay the foundation for strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth”.

Donald Lu, the US assistant secretary of State for South and Central Asia had also mentioned about Biden's visit to India for the G20 Summit.

“This is gonna be a big year for the India-US relationship. India is hosting the G20 and the US is hosting APEC, Japan the G7. We have lots of QUAD members who are taking on leadership roles and it provides us with opportunities to bring our countries closer,” Lu had said.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken visited India for the G20 foreign ministers' meeting. Treasury secretary Janet Yellen and commerce secretary Gina Raimondo travelled to India and attended India-US Forum in the national capital.

