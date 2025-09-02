John Bolton slams Donald Trump over India, Russia, and China ties: ‘Unwillingness to consider…’

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton has said decades of Western efforts to steer India away from its Cold War ties with Russia and caution it about China have been undone by Donald Trump’s “disastrous” tariff policy. John Bolton (left) says Trump’s “disastrous” tariffs undid decades of Western efforts on India.(REUTERS/ AP )

“The West has spent decades trying to ween India away from its Cold War attachment to Soviet Union Russia, and cautioning India on the threat posed by China. Donald Trump has shredded decades of efforts with his disastrous tariff policy,” Bolton wrote in a post on X.

He added that the only acceptable outcome in Ukraine is the full restoration of its sovereignty and territory, warning that anything less would encourage global aggression.

“The only acceptable outcome in Ukraine is the full restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty and territory. Anything less signals to the rest of the world that aggression will be allowed,” Bolton wrote in another post.

Bolton also alleged that Donald Trump’s lack of strategic diplomacy has allowed Xi Jinping to reshape the situation in East Asia.

“Donald Trump’s unwillingness to consider diplomatic moves in a larger strategic context has given Xi Jinping an opportunity to reset the East,” he added.

His remarks came after the conclusion of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council summit in Tianjin, China, where Prime Minister Modi held bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines.

According to a ministry of external affairs statement on Sunday, during their bilateral discussion, PM Modi and Xi Jinping acknowledged the role of India and China’s economies in stabilising global trade.

Following repeated claims by Trump and his aides targeting India, the Republican leader on Monday sought to justify the steep US tariffs on Indian imports, saying New Delhi had offered to reduce its tariffs to zero, but “it was getting late.”

In a social media post, Trump described trade with India as a “one-sided disaster,” alleging that high Indian tariffs have prevented the US from selling goods there.