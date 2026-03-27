‘Joining BJP was a historic mistake’: Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew calls for 'unity to counter divisive politics'

Chandra Kumar Bose, grandnephew of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, termed joining the BJP a “historic mistake” on Friday, saying the realisation came “sooner rather than later”. Chandra Kumar Bose. (X/@Chandrakbose)

In a strongly worded statement, the leader alleged that any party whose sole objective is to create division and polarisation among voters for electoral gains cannot be supported.

Emphasising a principled stand, he added that “communalism cannot be fought with communalism", calling instead for unity across communities.

“Joining the BJP was a 'historic mistake' — but I realized it not too late, but rather sooner! If a party's sole aim is to create division and polarization among voters just to win elections, then I cannot accept that! You cannot fight communalism with communalism! Let us unite all communities to protect the framework of our nation. To defeat the divisive forces bent on destroying the country, the INDIA alliance, workers, and the people must absolutely come together. Jai Hind,” he wrote on X.