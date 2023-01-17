'Joshimath situation very dangerous...': Mamata jabs Centre for 2nd straight day

The situation in Joshimath is "very dangerous", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday as she continued her attack on the central government. Accusing the Centre of delaying the requisite action, Banerjee said: "Why were necessary steps not taken when there were warnings of possible landslides? The situation in Joshimath is very dangerous." The Trinamool Congress chief further stressed than the people in the Uttarakhand town "were not responsible". "It is the duty of the government to take care of the people if there is any disaster. The government must take steps on a war-footing so that people do not suffer," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The sinking of the town in Uttarakhand - which has been linked to rapid construction work and extreme weather events - has triggered massive concerns. More than 800 houses in the area have been marked as unsafe as the state government carries out evacuation efforts. Some reports have suggested that locals had been raising alarms over cracks in buildings and land subsidence for quite some time. Protests have also been witnessed in the area against the construction work by the NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation). However, the NTPC has stressed than its project was not linked to the worrying developments in the town.

The situation in Joshimath is "very dangerous", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday as she continued her attack on the central government. Accusing the Centre of delaying the requisite action, Banerjee said: "Why were necessary steps not taken when there were warnings of possible landslides? The situation in Joshimath is very dangerous." The Trinamool Congress chief further stressed than the people in the Uttarakhand town "were not responsible". "It is the duty of the government to take care of the people if there is any disaster. The government must take steps on a war-footing so that people do not suffer," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The sinking of the town in Uttarakhand - which has been linked to rapid construction work and extreme weather events - has triggered massive concerns. More than 800 houses in the area have been marked as unsafe as the state government carries out evacuation efforts. Some reports have suggested that locals had been raising alarms over cracks in buildings and land subsidence for quite some time. Protests have also been witnessed in the area against the construction work by the NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation). However, the NTPC has stressed than its project was not linked to the worrying developments in the town.|#+|

Meanwhile, this is the second straight day when Mamata Banerjee targeted the central government. On Monday, she had said that Bengal was running the rural jobs scheme - Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) - without any support from the Centre, which owes the state ₹6,000 crore. She had also alleged misuse of central probe agencies.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON