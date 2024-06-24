JP Nadda appointed as Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union minister for health and family welfare and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda has been appointed as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. He was preceded by Union minister and his party colleague Piyush Goyal, who is now a member of the Lok Sabha from Maharashtra’s North Mumbai. J P Nadda. (PTI)

In February this year, the BJP nominated Nadda to the Upper House from Gujarat. His term as member of the Upper House from Himachal Pradesh was to end on April 2, following which he resigned from the Rajya Sabha as a representative from Himachal Pradesh on March 4 and was elected unopposed to the House from Gujarat. This is his third term as Rajya Sabha member.

As the senior most member of his party, and given his experience in parliamentary affairs, Nadda has been designated as the LoH, a position that was earlier held by the late Arun Jaitley and Thawar Chand Gehlot.

According to a party leader, Nadda’s “affability, his temperament and patience” will be “assets” in helping the BJP navigate tricky situations in the House that require communication between the government and the Opposition.

The BJP is the single largest party with 90 members (including 5 nominated MPs) in the House but is likely to need support from allies and parties that are not allied to the NDA or the Opposition’s INDIA Bloc for the passage of bills in the Upper House. It is unlikely to get support from the YSRCP that has 11 MPs and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) that has nine. Both the parties were not part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but lent support to the BJP for legislative business. The BJP ousted the BJD from power in Odisha and in Andhra Pradesh, the NDA coalition with the TDP and Jana Sena came to power in the state after a decade of YSRCP’s rule.

Nadda started his political journey as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the party’s ideological fount, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He was a three-term legislative assembly member in Himachal Pradesh starting 1993. In April 2012, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the state. In 2014 when the BJP came to power at the Centre, he was appointed as Union minister for health and family welfare and was renominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2018.

Commenting on his designation as LoH, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a post on X said, “Greetings to @JPNadda ji on his being nominated as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. As Venkaiah Naidu garu might have said - if the Leader of the House can accommodate, the Opposition can cooperate.”