JP Nadda asks BJP members to begin drive to rid their booth of Covid-19

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday asked party functionaries to launch "apna booth corona mukt" (Our booth is free of corona) campaign amid a huge surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country.

Addressing BJP's national office-bearers and its state unit chiefs in a virtual meeting, Nadda asked state units to set up help desks and put out a helpline number for the people.

They should take measures to help Covid-19 patients admitted in hospitals, he said.

According to a party statement, he said BJP members should distribute masks and sanitisers and also coordinate with local administration to launch campaign for plasma donation.

Party units should also launch preventive measures like cleanliness drive and campaign to raise awareness in people about following Covid-19 guidelines.

Nadda said party members across the country should undertake these measures to help curb the pandemic.