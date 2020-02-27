Judge consented to transfer, says Ravi Shankar Prasad, hammers Cong

india

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 11:22 IST

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday responded sharply to the Congress criticism over the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court hours after he roasted Delhi Police for not acting against hate speeches.

Prasad said the transfer was ordered on the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and was carried out with the “consent of the judge”.

“The well settled process have been followed,” Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a string of tweets before launching a sharp counterattack at the Congress that has linked the judge’s transfer to his biting criticism of Delhi Police at a hearing on Wednesday.

Prasad said the Congress had displayed its “scant regard for the judiciary” by politicising a routine transfer. “People of India have rejected Congress Party and hence it is hell bent on destroying the very institutions India cherishes by constantly attacking them,” he tweeted.