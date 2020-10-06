e-paper
Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik's judicial custody in drugs case extended till Oct 20

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 13:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
(ANI File Photo )
         

The judicial custody of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was extended till October 20 by a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court (NDPS) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Apart from the Chakraborty siblings, the custody of 18 others arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case has also been extended.

