Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakaborty’s judicial custody in drugs case ends today

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakaborty’s judicial custody in drugs case ends today

NCB has stated that Rhea Chakaborty and her brother Showik financed and arranged drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput at his instructions.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 09:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik outside the ED office in Mumbai in August. (PTI File Photo )
         

The judicial custody of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakaborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, will end on Tuesday. Chakaborty’s brother Showik and Rajput’s former manager Samuel Miranda will also be produced before the court along with the 28-year-old actor and 17 others arrested in the case.

NCB has stated that Chakaborty and her brother financed and arranged drugs for Rajput at his instructions. The actor, however, maintains that she is innocent. She has alleged that she has been falsely implicated in the case and was coerced into making “self-incriminatory” confessions by the central agency.

Meanwhile, Bombay High Court (HC) has reserved its verdict on the bail petition filed by Chakroborty, Showik and other co-accused in the drugs case. NCB contested their application saying a strong message must be sent out to the society, especially youngsters, to ensure they don’t consume drugs.

It added that the Chakroborty siblings and others arrested in the drugs case were “active members of a drug syndicate” and vowed to go to the roots of the case, an offshoot of probe into filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June.

Chakroborty’s earlier bail plea was turned down by a special court saying if the actor was released on bail she might alert others and they might destroy evidence. The arrests have been made under section 27A of the NDPS Act, which provides for punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders.

Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing his death while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into the money laundering angle.

(With agency inputs)

