July 25, 5pm: CBSE extends deadline for finalising Class 12 result

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the last date for finalising Class 12 result. The board issued a release which said that the deadline has been extended till 5pm on July 25 from the current July 22.

"As of now, it has been observed that schools are finalizing their data with full capacity. However, as last date i.e. 22.07.2021 is approaching fast and teachers involved are under stress, getting panicky and committing mistakes and sending request to CBSE to rectify these," the CBSE release said.

"CBSE is well aware about the time constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers. Accordingly, CBSE has decided to extend the last date from 22.07.2021 to 25.07.2021 (05:00 PM)," it further said.

The board requested the schools to continue working towards compiling the result by completing the moderation to avoid last minute rush.

The CBSE had made Eid-ul-Adha a working day for its officials due to the July 22 deadline. Examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the department and board headquarters will be functioning from 10am to 5pm on Wednesday.

It had opened the tabulation portal for the moderation of Class 11 and 12 on July 16.

With the board exams being cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE for classes 10 and 12.

The results are expected to be declared by July 31.

The new academic session in universities and colleges across the country will begin from October 1, while the admission process has to be completed by September 30, according to new guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) have been asked to ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses begins only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and all state boards.