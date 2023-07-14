Jungle raj 3.0 in Bihar under CM Kumar: Nityanand Rai after BJP worker’s death

The minister of state (MoS) for home affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday hit out at the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led state government over the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Vijay Kumar in Patna in the aftermath of protests organised by the party. BJP had organised protests over the teacher recruitment programme in the state. (PTI image)

The union minister dismissed the claims of the Patna district administration that the BJP worker was “found unconscious by the roadside and had no injury marks”.

“It’s not a natural death,” MoS Rai said while addressing media persons in the national Capital.

“What happened in Bihar yesterday was condemning. BJP was conducting a peaceful march towards Bihar Vidhan Sabha, but the barbaric action of the police reminds us of how General Dyer used to stop people from justice. Vijay Kumar Singh was killed, and it is a massive oblation for the BJP. Jungle Raj 3 has finally arrived in Bihar and the wrong decision of the Bihar government has anguished the people of the state too. This is a calculated action, and the lathi-charge was pre-decided,” Rai said.

Rai also demanded the resignation of the Bihar chief minister and action against the people behind the BJP leader’s death.

“We demand the resignation of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and withdraw all the decisions made against the farmers, students and teachers in Bihar. We also demand the perpetrators involved in the death of Vijay Kumar,” he said.

In a statement, the Patna district administration had said that Vijay Kumar Singh, a resident of Jehanabad district, was found unconscious by the roadside. “No injury marks have been found,” said the statement, adding that Singh was taken to PMCH, Bihar’s largest government hospital.

Massive clashes ensued in Bihar on Thursday between BJP workers and the Bihar police after leaders of the opposition party (BJP) attempted to march towards the Bihar Vidhan Sabha in protest against the Nitish government’s teacher recruitment policy.

According to BJP workers, they were met with lathi charge, tear gas shells and water cannons.

They alleged that Singh had died from injuries from the “brutal” lathi charge.