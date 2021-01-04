e-paper
Home / India News / Junior engineer, 2 others arrested in connection with Muradnagar roof collapse

Junior engineer, 2 others arrested in connection with Muradnagar roof collapse

At least two dozen people have reportedly lost their lives thus far due to the roof collapse.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 10:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rescue work at the collapse site (HT Photos)
Rescue work at the collapse site (HT Photos)
         

A day after the roof of a crematorium collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar, in which at least two dozen people have reportedly lost their lives thus far, the police on Monday said three people, including a junior engineer, had been arrested in connection with the case. “Three persons, including a junior engineer, have been arrested, case registered in connection with the roof collapse incident,” news agency ANI quoted the local police saying.

 

According to HT’s sister publication Livehindustan, around 100 people were on Sunday attending the last rites of a local resident of Dayanand Colony, when the roof collapsed, adding that hardly anyone got a chance to escape. The report further stated that initially, around 40 were trapped in the debris and, upon being rescued, were admitted to the Ghaziabad District Hospital. Besides the local police and administration, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), too, was dispatched to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

A host of national leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind and prime minister Narendra Modi, conveyed their condolences on the incident. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, instructed officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the dependents of the deceased in this accident. He has also instructed the divisionl commissioner, Meerut and additional director general of police (ADGP) of the zone to submit a report regarding the incident.

top news
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
‘Covishield vaccine to be sold to govt at Rs 200/ dose’: Adar Poonawalla
India logs 16,504 new Covid-19 cases, 214 deaths in 24 hours
Trump caught on tape asking to ‘find votes’ in Georgia
Junior engineer among 3 held for Muradnagar roof collapse
Rain and thunderstorms likely over N-W India till Tuesday
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
