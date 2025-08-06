Jurgen Westermeier appointed president of Airbus for India-South Asia

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus on Wednesday appointed Jurgen Westermeier as the President and managing director of the company for India and the South Asian region. Jürgen Westermeier stepped into Airbus as the firm's chief procurement officer in 2020.(Airbus Press Release)

Westermeier, whose new position will be effective from September 1, 2025, will succeedS REmi Maillard, who makes his way to a global leadership role within the company, said the company's press release

Maillard will become Executive Vice-President Engineering for Commercial Aircraft and Head of Technology at Airbus, it added.

What changes are likely to take place?

An alumnus of Germany's University of Karlsruhe, Westermeier was in charge of procurement across Airbus and its divisions, having responsibility for developing strong partnerships with suppliers.

Now, as the president and MD of the company for the region, he will be expanding business across various sectors like commercial aircraft, defence and space, and helicopters.

In addition, Westermeier is also expected to push Airbus' commitment to ‘Make in India’. The company will see a myriad of renewed services including engineering, digital, innovation and training, it said.

Who is Jurgen Westermeier?

Born in Freising, Germany, in 1972, Westermeier started his career at BMW in 1998, where he held strategic positions across functions.

Before joining Airbus, Westermeier was president of BMW China Services Limited and member of the BMW group's China board, based in Beijing. In this position, he was heading supplier relations and purchasing strategy for the BMW group in Asia-Pacific, said the Airbus website.

Jurgen Westermeier stepped into Airbus as the firm's chief procurement officer in 2020. Under his leadership, Airbus engaged in strong partnerships with suppliers, leading to the development and application of procurement processes and tools across the company.