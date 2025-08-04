Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

'Just a gut feeling': CM Omar Abdullah's cryptic post on 'what to expect in J&K tomorrow'

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 04, 2025 09:28 pm IST

The chief minister added that while he has not spoken with any leaders in Delhi, he shared his “gut feeling” over what to expect in the August 5 session.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday shared a cryptic post on social media platform X, saying he is “optimistic” about “something positive” for the union territory during the monsoon session in the Parliament.

The chief minister added that while he has not spoken with any leaders in Delhi, he shared his “gut feeling” over what to expect in the August 5 session.(X/@CM_JnK )
The chief minister added that while he has not spoken with any leaders in Delhi, he shared his “gut feeling” over what to expect in the August 5 session.(X/@CM_JnK )

“I’ve heard every possible permutation & combination about what to expect in J&K tomorrow so let me stick my neck out and say nothing will happen tomorrow - fortunately nothing bad will happen but unfortunately nothing positive will happen either. I’m still optimistic about something positive for J&K in this monsoon session of Parliament but not tomorrow,” he wrote on X.

The chief minister added that while he has not spoken with any leaders in Delhi, he shared his “gut feeling” over what to expect in the August 5 session.

While it was not clear what Omar Abdullah was referring to, his post comes amid buzz over the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

The buzz was linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. Hours after this, Home minister Amit Shah also had a one-on-one meeting with the President. The details of this meeting have not been disclosed to the public or media persons.

On August 5, 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the special status for Jammu and Kashmir and autonomy granted to the Indian state under Article 370 had been revoked.

Years after the abrogation of Article 370, the Election Commission of India conducted the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the victory of the National Conference and Congress alliance in the union territory. Following this victory, Omar Abdullah was named the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 'Just a gut feeling': CM Omar Abdullah's cryptic post on 'what to expect in J&K tomorrow'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On