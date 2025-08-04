'Just a gut feeling': CM Omar Abdullah's cryptic post on 'what to expect in J&K tomorrow'

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday shared a cryptic post on social media platform X, saying he is “optimistic” about “something positive” for the union territory during the monsoon session in the Parliament. The chief minister added that while he has not spoken with any leaders in Delhi, he shared his “gut feeling” over what to expect in the August 5 session.(X/@CM_JnK )

“I’ve heard every possible permutation & combination about what to expect in J&K tomorrow so let me stick my neck out and say nothing will happen tomorrow - fortunately nothing bad will happen but unfortunately nothing positive will happen either. I’m still optimistic about something positive for J&K in this monsoon session of Parliament but not tomorrow,” he wrote on X.

The chief minister added that while he has not spoken with any leaders in Delhi, he shared his “gut feeling” over what to expect in the August 5 session.

While it was not clear what Omar Abdullah was referring to, his post comes amid buzz over the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

The buzz was linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. Hours after this, Home minister Amit Shah also had a one-on-one meeting with the President. The details of this meeting have not been disclosed to the public or media persons.

On August 5, 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the special status for Jammu and Kashmir and autonomy granted to the Indian state under Article 370 had been revoked.

Years after the abrogation of Article 370, the Election Commission of India conducted the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the victory of the National Conference and Congress alliance in the union territory. Following this victory, Omar Abdullah was named the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.