Just Like That: Celebrity fame at the cost of privacy?

The fascination with the personal lives of celebrities is a revealing window into the human condition—our desires, insecurities, aspirations, and, not infrequently, our latent schadenfreude. In India, as elsewhere, this preoccupation has assumed proportions that often blur the boundary between legitimate curiosity and unwarranted intrusion. The growing obsession with celebrity lives is eroding privacy

At its most benign, the interest in the private lives of public figures stems from an ancient impulse: the urge to know those we admire more intimately. Today, whether it is Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Taylor Swift, Rahul Gandhi, or Narendra Modi, their public achievements invite a natural curiosity about the person behind the persona. How do they live? What do they feel? Are their triumphs accompanied by private anguish? These questions humanize the icon and make their extraordinary lives seem, if only fleetingly, accessible.

Yet, this curiosity is rarely innocent. It is often tinged with a vicarious longing—to partake in the glamour, the excess, and even the emotional turbulence that defines celebrity existence. For many, the lives of the famous offer an escape from the monotony of the everyday. To follow the romance of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, or the tumultuous public journey of Britney Spears, is to momentarily inhabit a parallel universe—one that is more dramatic, more intense, and, above all, more visible.

There is also, undeniably, an element of participation. The public does not merely observe; it judges, applauds, condemns, and speculates. In doing so, it becomes an active stakeholder in narratives that are, fundamentally, private. When the marriage of Aamir Khan came under scrutiny, or when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to step away from royal duties, the reactions were not confined to polite interest; they were charged with opinion, often bordering on entitlement and sensationalism.

This is where fascination mutates into intrusion. The right to privacy, which ought to be sacrosanct, becomes increasingly fragile under the relentless gaze of the public and the media. In India, the aggressive pursuit of celebrities by paparazzi—whether at airports, weddings, or even funerals—reflects a troubling erosion of personal boundaries. Globally, the tragic death of Princess Diana remains a stark reminder of how fatally invasive this pursuit can become when the hunger for images overrides all ethical restraint.

The advent of social media has deepened this crisis. Platforms such as Instagram and X have democratized access but also weaponized opinion. Celebrities are no longer distant figures mediated by carefully curated public appearances; they are now perpetually accessible, their lives dissected in real time. A casual post can trigger a storm of reactions, many of them vitriolic and unfounded.

The phenomenon of trolling deserves particular attention. Shielded by anonymity, individuals often indulge in a cruelty that would be unthinkable in face-to-face interaction. When Serena Williams faced racist and sexist abuse online, or when Indian actors have been subjected to relentless speculation about their personal choices, it underscored the psychological toll such scrutiny can exact. Fame, in this context, becomes a double-edged sword: it confers adulation but also invites hostility.

Is there an element of envy in this relentless curiosity? The answer is not straightforward. While admiration is undoubtedly a factor, it is often accompanied by a subtle desire to see the mighty falter. The exposure of a scandal or the revelation of a personal failing can provoke a certain perverse satisfaction—a reassurance that those on pedestals are, after all, fallible. This oscillation between adoration and derision is a defining feature of contemporary celebrity culture.

In India, this dynamic is further shaped by a long tradition of hero worship. From the epics to contemporary cinema, the hero has always occupied a space that transcends the ordinary. The reverence accorded to film stars, politicians, and cricketers often borders on the devotional. Temples have been built for actors, cricketers are venerated as demigods, and political leaders find themselves on hoardings equivalent to multi-storied buildings. In such a milieu, the distinction between public and private becomes even more tenuous. The celebrity is not merely an individual but a symbol, and symbols, by their very nature, are subject to collective ownership.

Yet, this raises a fundamental question: where does one draw the line? At what point does public interest cease to justify intrusion? There is no easy answer to these questions. In an age where visibility is both currency and compulsion, celebrities themselves often participate in the construction of their public personas, sharing intimate details to remain relevant. This complicates the moral landscape, blurring the distinction between voluntary disclosure and involuntary exposure.

To admire without intruding, to remain informed without being invasive, and to recognize that behind the glittering façade lies an individual entitled to dignity—these are imperatives that must guide our engagement with the lives of the famous.

But this rarely happens. Because fame has a price, and one price is the inevitable erosion of privacy.

(Pavan K Varma is an author, diplomat, and former member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha). The views expressed are personal)