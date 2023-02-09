Justice Gowri to be in Madurai division bench

Justice Victoria Gowri, who was on Tuesday sworn in as additional judge of the Madras high court will be seated in the Madurai bench, people in the know of the matter said. With effect from Wednesday, justice Gowri will be in the division bench along with justice D Krishnakumar in the Madurai bench of the Madras HC, according to the new sitting arrangement.

Justice Gowri will take up writ petitions, writ appeals, public interest litigations (PILs) from 2022 and criminal contempt appeals relating to orders in contempt proceedings and all other division bench civil appellate side matters from the 2021.

“When the division bench is not sitting Hon’ble Mrs Justice L Victoria Gowri will take up Old Civil Revision Petitions from the provisional list,” stated the notification from the high court.

Prior to her appointment, Justice Gowri was assistant solicitor general in the Madurai bench, representing the Union government. Since the Collegium recommended her name on January 17, she has been embroiled in controversies.

At least 21 members of the Madras Bar association had written to the Collegium and President Droupadi Murmu citing her association with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre and other interviews in which they argued she has used hate speech against Christian and Muslims. After the Centre appointed her as one of the additional judges on Monday, a section of lawyers moved the Supreme Court which dismissed the petition.