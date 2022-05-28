Justice Mohanty gets additional charge of Lokpal chairperson

President Ram Nath Kovind has given justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty the additional charge of Lokpal chairperson after justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose completed his term as the Lokpal chief on Friday.

“Justice Ghose has completed his term today. Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty, judicial member, has been given additional charge of the post of chairperson, Lokpal,” an official in the know of matter said. The Lokpal is headed by a chairperson and can have eight members.

At present, there are six members in the Lokpal. Two posts of judicial members have been lying vacant for over two years.The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, which envisages the appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed in 2013.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on March 23, 2019, administered the oath of office to justice Ghose as the Lokpal chairperson.

A Lokpal chief and members are appointed for a term of five years or until attaining the age of 70 years.

A Lokpal chief and its members are appointed by the President after obtaining the recommendations of a selection committee headed by the Prime Minister and comprising the speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Leader of Opposition in the lower house, the Chief Justice of India or a judge of the Supreme Court nominated by him, and an eminent jurist as recommended by the chairperson and members of the selection panel.