e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Justice only thing killed in CM Yogiji’s ‘encounter raj’: TMC’s Mahua Moitra

‘Justice only thing killed in CM Yogiji’s ‘encounter raj’: TMC’s Mahua Moitra

Senior TMC leader and MP Mahua Moitra said, “It is the job of the courts to deliver justice. It is the job of the police to deliver the accused. Shocking that India under @BJP has confused the two.”

india Updated: Jul 10, 2020 16:17 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Mahua Moitra, member of parliament said only thing killed in Yogiji’s “encounter Raj” is justice.
Mahua Moitra, member of parliament said only thing killed in Yogiji’s “encounter Raj” is justice.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Senior TMC leader and MP Mahua Moitra came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday over the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey, asserting that justice is the “only thing killed” in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “encounter raj”.

Dubey was killed in an encounter earlier in the day, after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh met with an accident in the Bhaunti area of Kanpur district and he tried to flee.

“It is the job of the courts to deliver justice. It is the job of the police to deliver the accused. Shocking that India under @BJP has confused the two,” Moitra said in a tweet.

“Only thing killed in Yogiji’s “encounter Raj” is justice!” she added.

Dubey had allegedly masterminded the ambush in Kanpur’s Bikru village, in which eight policemen, who had gone to arrest him, was killed past midnight on July 2.

tags
top news
Total lockdown in Maharashtra’s Pune from July 13-23
Total lockdown in Maharashtra’s Pune from July 13-23
‘Partners, rather than rivals’: Chinese ambassador to India
‘Partners, rather than rivals’: Chinese ambassador to India
How Delhi managed to curb its Covid-19 spike: All you need to know
How Delhi managed to curb its Covid-19 spike: All you need to know
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19
BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19
Videos tangle matters further in UP gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter puzzle
Videos tangle matters further in UP gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter puzzle
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
Vikas Dubey killed: Watch Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav & Mayawati’s response
Vikas Dubey killed: Watch Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav & Mayawati’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In