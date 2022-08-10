Home / India News / Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th CJI, to succeed NV Ramana

india news
Updated on Aug 10, 2022 06:47 PM IST
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana last week set in motion the process of appointment of his successor by recommending the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, the most senior judge, to the Centre.
ByHT News Desk

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has been appointed 49th Chief Justice of India (CJI), a law ministry notification said on Wednesday. He will assume charge on August 27 after incumbent NV Ramana demits office on August 26.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 27 August, 2022," the notification said.

Justice Lalit will have a brief tenure of less than three months. He will turn 65 on November 8 when he demits office.

On August 4, Justice Ramana had set in motion the process of appointment of his successor by recommending the name of Justice Lalit, the most senior judge, to the Centre. The CJI personally had handed over a copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Lalit.

Justice Ramana, the 48th chief justice of India who took over as head of the Indian judiciary from S A Bobde on April 24, 2021, is scheduled to demit office on August 26 after a tenure of over 16 months.

In a statement, Ramana conveyed his best wishes to Justice Lalit.

“Shri Justice Ramana expressed confidence that with his long and rich experience in the Bar as well as on the Bench, Shri Justice Lalit will take the institution of the judiciary to greater heights through his able leadership,” the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)

    HT News Desk

