Trudeau in Delhi highlights: Canada PM says didn’t talk about Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal with Modi, meets Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau with a hug on Friday, a day after embarrassed Canadian diplomats had to rescind a party invitation for a man convicted of attempting to kill an Indian politician during a visit to Canada in the 1980s.

Jaspal Atwal, a former member of a banned Sikh separatist group, had been invited to a Thursday evening party for Trudeau at Canada’s High Commission in New Delhi. Canada quickly withdrew the invitation once it was discovered, with Trudeau telling reporters: “The individual in question never should have received an invitation.”

Trudeau is on a week-long visit to India accompanied with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and three children – Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien – and a delegation of ministers.

9pm: Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweets about his meeting with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

“I had a warm and cordial meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister in Delhi this evening. We had a fruitful discussion on a range of issues concerning our two countries. I look forward to continuing the dialogue and building a lasting friendship with him,” Gandhi says.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in New Delhi on Friday. (Office of RG/Twitter)

8:50pm: Canadian PM Trudeau says he has long been known to wear traditional clothes to a broad range of events in different communities in Canada and elsewhere. “Reaction of people on whether I’m wearing traditional clothing or suit-and-tie is extremely encouraging in Indo-Canadian friendship,” he adds.

8:43pm: “I am pleased to be able to refresh and renew relationship between Canadian government and Punjab CM. We know it’s a relationship important to many Canadians.We will continue to look for ways to deepen investment to move forward and there are many steps to come to improve that relationship,” said PM Trudeau.

8:40pm: “Obviously the situation (Jaspal Atwal’s invitation) was unacceptable. Like I said yesterday (Thursday), this individual should have never been invited and the MP responsible has taken responsibility. I would be having a conversation with the MP in Canada,” Trudeau said.

8:30pm: “We did not talk about Jaspal Atwal,” Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says of his meeting with PM Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

5:43pm: Earlier visuals of Trudeau and his family at Rajghat.

Earlier visuals of Canadian PM #JustinTrudeau and his children, Hadrien (3), Ella-Grace (9) and Xavier (10) at Delhi's Rajghat. pic.twitter.com/UCRXXrEVlO — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

2:15pm: Joint address ends.

2:07pm: “We discussed about strengthening people-to-people ties. I am inspired by the prospect of our shared future,” says Trudeau.

2:06pm: A renewed economic partnership must create jobs and help families. PM Modi and I are united in that collaboration: Canada PM. “We share not only rich a history but a set of values that encourage a natural friendship between our two countries.”

2:05pm: As Canada looks to diversify its own economy and looks for new opportunities to do business beyond its boundaries, India is a natural partner and a trusted friend for commercial cooperation: Trudeau.

2:03pm: “I look forward to continued partnership (between our countries) for years to come,” says Trudeau.

2:01pm: “Canada is a energy super-power, it can fulfill our increasing energy demands,” says PM Modi.

2:00pm: We have similar thoughts when it comes to the situation in North Korea and Maldives: Modi.

1:58pm: Canada is an important destination for Indian students when it comes to higher education. More than 1 lakh of our students are there. We renewed our MoU on higher education which will enhance the exchange in terms of higher education: Modi.

1:55pm: Those who challenge our sovereignty and territorial integrity cannot be tolerated, says Modi.

1:53pm: “India and Canada can work together in every sector. We discussed many issues including defence cooperation. Terrorism and extremism are a threat to countries like ours and to fight these elements, it is important for us to come together,” says Modi.

1:52pm: “Your visit was awaited since a long time. Very happy that you came here along with your wife and children,” Modi tells Trudeau. “I experienced Canada’s love for India when I went there.”

1:50pm: PM Modi begins his address.

1:45pm: The two sides exchange five Memorandums of Understanding including on information and communications technology, sports, IPR, education and energy.

Taking the relationship forward! PM @narendramodi and Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau discussed strengthening cooperation in trade & investment, energy, education, healthcare, IT, start up, science & technology, defence and security, tourism and people-to-people contacts. pic.twitter.com/OS7wj84IcE — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 23, 2018

1:15pm: Modi and Trudeau hold extensive talks, exploring ways to boost ties in several key areas, including trade and energy.

12:15pm: Delegation level talks to be held soon, with a number of agreements expected to be signed in several areas.

12:05pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Justin Trudeau at Delhi’s Hyderabad House, to hold delegation level talks later: ANI. The bilateral talks will focus on trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, space, climate change and education.

11:20am: Trudeau meets external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar says the two sides discussed ways to strengthen and deepen the bilateral India-Canada partnership.

10:50am: PM Trudeau and his family reach Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

9:10am: Canadian PM inspects guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan.