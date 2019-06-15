Jyotiraditya Scindia reviews Congreess Lok Sabha show in western UP

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday reviewed the party’s Lok Sabha polls performance in western Uttar Pradesh in a nearly six-and-a-half-hour session with local leaders at the UP Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters.

Scindia said the party’s central leadership will take a call on the chief ministerial candidate for the 2022 assembly elections when the time comes. He was responding to a question about whether Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party’s east UP incharge, will be the Congress’s CM face for the assembly elections.

“The Congress leadership and a committee working under the leadership will take a call on this issue,” Scindia, the party’s west UP incharge, said. The party has maintained that it is preparing to mount a serious challenge in the state in the 2022 polls.

On June 12, at another meeting in Rae Bareli, from where Sonia Gandhi was elected as the party’s lone Lok Sabha member from the state, some party members had demanded that Priyanka Gandhi be named as the 2022 CM candidate. Scindia said after Friday’s review meet that he had got several suggestions from party workers. “We need to strengthen the organisation, and the process to strengthen the party and energise the cadres will begin in the next two weeks,” he added.

Asked whether the party would contest the 2022 state elections in an alliance, he said: “We contested Lok Sabha elections on our own. The outcome in some of the Lok Sabha seats is alright, while in some other seats the results are not satisfactory… we have completed the review of poll performance.”

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and its allies won 64 of the 80 seats in the state. A “grand alliance” of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, which many experts had expected would end the BJP’s dominance, won 15 seats.

