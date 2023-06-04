‘Carry on development works with positive motto’: Telangana CM KCR to officials

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday asked the state machinery to carry forward the development works with a positive motto and without being complacent on present achievements. Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the inauguration of newly built Collectorate complex in Nirmal district.(Telangana government)

The chief minister was addressing officials at the new integrated Collectorate complex in Nirmal district which has been at a cost of ₹56 crore. Rao said the development will continue with the Podu lands distribution process in the district on June 24 when the government floats the novel scheme.



He advised the district collector to make the programme a grand success so that the distribution process is carried forward with the preparation of details pertaining to bank accounts linkage and Rythu Bandhu inclusion patterns.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly called, said the Nirmal collectorate complex was 18th in the chain of 30 collectorates constructed in the state.

The chief minister detailed that the state was achieving all round growth with several achievements on the human index development .



“The per capita income and the power per capita utilisation are basically regarded as human index development signs and Telangana is racing ahead of all the states”, Rao added.



Detailing that the state was progressing rapidly ahead of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, Rao said this progress index would be carried forward in the next days with thrust on alleviating the conditions of Dalits, tribals, backward communities and economically poor sections of the society.



Rao said the development carried out in the past nine years would be continued with the installation of Food processing industries in each taluka of the state. He said the present state of development is witnessed as a game changer by the neighbouring states like Maharashtra and this he witnessed in his recent visits to that state.

Telangana chief secretary Shanthi Kumari recollected her association with Adilabad district as the collector in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and detailed how each and every part languished in a state of quandary . “There was no water, no adequate power supplies and the development was like a mirage when we tried to implement schemes in this part, now the situation changed completely”, she said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk