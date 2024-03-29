 K Surendran, BJP candidate fielded against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, has 242 cases against him | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

K Surendran, BJP candidate fielded against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, has 242 cases against him

PTI |
Mar 29, 2024 09:32 PM IST

K Surendran, Kerala BJP president and candidate fielded against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, has 242 cases filed against him.

BJP state chief K Surendran, who is also the NDA candidate pitted against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, has 242 criminal cases against him.

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Kerala BJP chief K Surendran and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

As part of the statutory requirements, Surendran had recently published the details of his cases in the party mouthpiece which ran for three full pages.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Similarly, the saffron party's Ernakulam constituency candidate K S Radhakrishnan has around 211 cases against him.

"Most of the cases are related to Sabarimala protests which were held in 2018. Most of the cases are in court. When party leaders call for a strike or a protest, the police register a case in connection with that," George Kurian, the state general secretary of the BJP told PTI.

He said it's mandatory to publish the details of the cases against the candidates.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh on Friday tweeted details of the cases against Surendran, Radhakrishnan, the party's Alappuzha candidate Shobha Surendran and Vatakara candidate Praful Krishna and said it was "hard to be a nationalist in some parts of Bharath."

"It’s hard to be a nationalist in some parts of Bharath. It's everyday struggle. But it's worth the struggle. Form C7 of Sri @surendranbjp, WAYANAD candidate. One person…Hundreds of cases," Santhosh posted on X.

Giving a breakdown of the number of cases against the BJP state chief, Kurian said 237 cases were related to Sabarimala protests while five were registered in connection with various agitations in Kerala.

The BJP and affiliated parties had organised statewide protests in 2018 against the Kerala government's decision to implement the Supreme Court order on women's entry to the hilltop Sabarimala shrine in Pathanamthitta district.

The case details of other party candidates are yet to come out.

The last date for filing nominations for the Lok Sabha elections is April 4. Scrutiny will be conducted on April 5 while the last date for withdrawing nominations is April 8.

As of today, the Election Commission has received 18 nominations. Left candidate M Mukesh from Kollam and BJP candidate from Kasaragod, Ashwini M L are prominent names who have filed their nominations.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / K Surendran, BJP candidate fielded against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, has 242 cases against him
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On