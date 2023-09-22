Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab; SAD chief's ‘jungle raj’ dig at Bhagwant Mann

In a shocking development, a Kabaddi player was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab's Kapurthala district. According to media reports, the incident which took place a few days ago came to light after the assailants threw the man's cut-up body parts in front of his house.

The incident also sparked a political row with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal hitting out at the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. Stating that there is a “jungle raj” in Punjab, the SAD chief urged CM Mann to resign.

"Shocked to learn about the brutal killing of a young Kabaddi player at vill Dhilwan in Kapurthala. See the level of fearlessness of the murderers; they knocked at the door and told the parents: "Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt". This isn't an isolated incident. There is complete Jungle Raj prevailing in Punjab, where murders, loot, snatchings and robberies are becoming an everyday affair," the SAD chief wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He added, “It's a proven fact that @BhagwantMann is unable to handle the situation. He should step down without any further delay.”

Meanwhile, reports said that no arrests have been made in the case so far.

