Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumes from Sikkim's Nathula Pass after a 5-year gap

After a gap of five years, the revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Sikkim recommenced on Friday with the ceremonial flagging off of the first batch of pilgrims by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur from the Nathula Pass. The resumption of this spiritual journey marks a significant moment of international cooperation and cultural continuity between India and China.(ANI)

The batch comprises 33 pilgrims, accompanied by two nodal officers and one doctor from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), making a total of 36 members. The resumption of this spiritual journey marks a significant moment of international cooperation and cultural continuity between India and China.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony, Governor Mathur said, "It is a moment of immense pride for the state of Sikkim that this historic and spiritual journey is progressing through the sacred land of the state." He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving the yatra, terming it a sign of restored heritage and international goodwill.

The Governor also lauded the Sikkim Government, ITBP, and Indian Army for their coordination in making this possible. Before their departure, he interacted with the pilgrims, offering wishes for a safe and healthy journey.

Sikkim tourism minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia says, "After 5 years, history is being created that devotees from all over India are coming here and getting ready to start the Mansarovar yatra... This Kailash Mansarovar yatra was closed for many days due to COVID-19. But now the first batch is going today, and the second batch is getting ready. It also gives publicity to Sikkim's Nathu La and will also give value addition to Sikkim tourism..."

The pilgrims underwent stringent medical screening and completed a two-phase high-altitude acclimatisation process, first at the 18th Mile and then at Sherathang. These measures were mandatory to prepare them for the extreme Himalayan conditions, situated at altitudes above 14,000 feet.

An official from the Indian Army confirmed the fitness of the group, stating, "All yatris have been declared fit by the medical team and are ready to proceed."

Shalanda Sharma, one of the pilgrims, told ANI, "This yatra is starting after five years through mutual agreement between the Government of India and the Government of China. The arrangements, the hospitality, and the medical attention--we're truly grateful. We're all excited to carry blessings from Kailash Mansarovar back to India."

Another pilgrim, Indar Sharma, praised the arrangements made by the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) and authorities, stating that everything from medical checks to logistics had been handled efficiently. He added, "We are carrying blessings and hope this yatra strengthens India-China ties and allows more pilgrims in the future."

As per schedule, by 9:15 AM, the group was expected to cross the Nathula border into the Chinese side, where immigration formalities would be completed before they continue their pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake.

The yatra is being jointly facilitated by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, ensuring a safe and smooth experience for all participants.