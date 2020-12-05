Kamal Haasan criticises government inquiry on Anna University VC

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 15:04 IST

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday backed Anna University vice-chancellor M K Surappa, who is facing a probe over corruption charges.

“When he was appointed, we did raise questions if no one else is qualified in Tamil Nadu for this post,” said Haasan. “That question remains but Surappa is an honest man who is being hunted down for his honesty”. He added his party Makkal Needhi Maiam would not be mute spectators even though they “may differ with Surappa’s political ideology”.

The Tamil Nadu government last month asked retired high court judge P Kalaiyarasan to look into charges of financial irregularities and malpractices against Surappa.

“They have formed an inquiry commission based on an anonymous letter written by a coward,” said Haasan.

Surappa has said the government should have checked with him before ordering the inquiry since the complaints were anonymous.