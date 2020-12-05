e-paper
Home / India News / Kamal Haasan criticises government inquiry on Anna University VC

Kamal Haasan criticises government inquiry on Anna University VC

The Tamil Nadu government last month asked retired high court judge P Kalaiyarasan to look into charges of financial irregularities and malpractices against Anna University vice-chancellor.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 15:04 IST
Divya Chandrababu
Divya Chandrababu
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan addresses a press conference after announcing the party's Puducherry unit, in Chennai, in January 2019.
Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan addresses a press conference after announcing the party's Puducherry unit, in Chennai, in January 2019. (PTI FILE)
         

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday backed Anna University vice-chancellor M K Surappa, who is facing a probe over corruption charges.

“When he was appointed, we did raise questions if no one else is qualified in Tamil Nadu for this post,” said Haasan. “That question remains but Surappa is an honest man who is being hunted down for his honesty”. He added his party Makkal Needhi Maiam would not be mute spectators even though they “may differ with Surappa’s political ideology”.

The Tamil Nadu government last month asked retired high court judge P Kalaiyarasan to look into charges of financial irregularities and malpractices against Surappa.

“They have formed an inquiry commission based on an anonymous letter written by a coward,” said Haasan.

Surappa has said the government should have checked with him before ordering the inquiry since the complaints were anonymous.

