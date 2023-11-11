‘Takes a lot of courage to lie’: Kamal Nath slams CM Shivraj Chouhan over BJP manifesto

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday lashed out at Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh election.



“It takes a lot of courage to lie. Shivraj ji, you have not left any city or town in Madhya Pradesh where you have not put up hoardings and banners promising to give ₹3,000 to your sisters (under Ladli Bahna Yojana). But today when you released the Sankalp Patra, you didn't make any announcement (on it)”, PTI quoted the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief as saying.



Nath's attack comes after the BJP released its 96-page manifesto, promising pucca houses to the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme, about 1.31 crore women, if the party is voted to power in the state again. The saffron party has also promised either employment or employment opportunities to every family in the state.



In June this year, the ruling government had rolled out the “Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna” scheme that provided ₹1,000 to women between the ages of 23 and 60 years who meet certain financial criteria. Recently, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government announced it would gradually scale up the amount, ensuring women get ₹3,000 a month in their bank accounts. Congress leader Kamal Nath and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Reacting to the manifesto, Kamal Nath asked the women of the state not to worry. He said that the Congress would come to power and give them ₹1,500 per month under the 'Nari Samman Yojana' and also provide them gas cylinders at ₹500 from January 1.

Nath, who served as the chief minister of the state for 15 months before his government fell in 2020, said that the grand old party has promised to waive loans of the farmers, fill two lakh vacant posts, supply 100 units of power free and 200 units at half rates, give 27 per cent reservation to Other Backward Classes and reintroduce of Old Pension Scheme.



"What are you doing on these issues? I know you haven't answered my questions in 18 years of your rule and won't do so today either. But the people of Madhya Pradesh will give a befitting answer," the Congress leader said, further alleging that the BJP copied several of the Congress announcements including that of ₹4,000 per bag to tendu leaf pluckers, ₹1.01 lakh for the marriage of women, gas cylinders at ₹500 and free education for girls and the poor.

Madhya Pradesh will vote in a single phase election on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

