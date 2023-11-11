BJP releases manifesto for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its manifesto for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections promising pucca houses to the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme, about 1.31 crore women, if the party is voted to power in the state again. It has also promised either employment or employment opportunities to every family in the state. BJP president JP Nadda with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and party state chief VD Sharma releases the party’s manifesto for the state assembly elections in Bhopal on Saturday. (ANI)

BJP president JP Nadda released the manifesto, which runs into more than 90 pages, on Deepawali, barely a week prior to the assembly polls in the state. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, union ministers Ashwini Vaishnav, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and state BJP president VD Sharma were present on the occasion.

The manifesto begins with the title ‘Modi ki guarantee, BJP ka bharosa’ (Modi’s guarantee, trust in BJP).

Besides pucca houses to Ladli behnas, the manifesto incorporates 10 main resolutions.

It has promised pulses, mustard oil and sugar to all the poor families on subsidised rates and houses for all the homeless.It also includes minimum support price of ₹2,700 per quintal for wheat and ₹3,100 per quintal for wheat to farmers, continuation of ₹12,000 annually to farmers under PM and CM Kisan Samman Nidhi, ₹4,000 per gunny bag on tendu leaf collection, nutritious breakfast to school students along with mid-day meal and free education to students from poor families up to Class 12.

The state will have Madhya Pradesh Institute of Technology and Madhya Pradesh Institute of Medical Sciences in every division of the state on the pattern of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Six highways, 2 new airports and 34 upgraded railway stations besides metro train facility in two other cities- Jabalpur and Gwalior- are also announced.

Atal Medicity will come up to provide better medical facilities to people while 13 cultural places will be renovated across the state, as per the manifesto.

Tribal dominated districts like Mandala, Balaghat, Khargone, Dhar and Sidhi will have new medical colleges.

The manifesto has several such schemes which were announced earlier by the government like stipend up to ₹10,000 to youths under Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojna, LPG cylinder to Ujjwala Yojna beneficiaries for ₹450 per cylinder and free education up to postgraduation to girl students from BPL families.

Under Lakhpati didi yojna ,15 lakh women will be given training for acquiring skills and ₹2 lakh will be provided to beneficiaries of Ladli Laxmi scheme beneficiaries from birth to the age of 21.

The party promised to invite foreign direct investment (FDI) of ₹20 lakh crore to double the income of every person and the size of MP’s economy will grow to ₹45 lakh crore in the next seven years.

The police commissioner system will be implemented in Jabalpur and Gwalior as well.

Earlier, Nadda said more than 9 lakh suggestions were received by the party’s manifesto committee.

Reacting upon the BJP manifesto, state Congress president Kamal Nath said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised ₹3,000 to every woman but the same was found missing in the manifesto.

He said, “The BJP manifesto doesn’t promise jobs to youths, dignity to sisters, farmers loan waiver, old pension scheme to employees, reservation to OBC, clearance of backlog posts. The BJP is trying to mislead people of the state.”

