Kangana continues jibe against 'farmers', says they hoisted 'Khalistani flag'
Continuing her tirade against the farmers whom she considers "terrorists" and against all those who are supporting the issue of the farmers, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said the protesters hoisted "Khalistani flag" on the Red Fort in broad daylight. "Danke ki chot pe they hoisted Khalistan flag on Red Fort, truth is it’s jungle Raj. Jiski lathi uski bhains and they had the lathi," the actor tweeted.
In October, Kangana drew flak for voicing her strong opinion against farmers in which she had compared the protesters with "terrorists". "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation," Ranaut had tweeted. A case was also registered against her for this tweet.
As violence erupted in the Capital on Tuesday, on the occasion of the Republic Day, amid the farmers' tractor march, the actor took to the Twitter and slammed those who had criticised her for equating farmers with terrorists. She also said that six brands had cancelled the contract with her after her comment. "Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti-national brands," she tweeted.
Throughout Wednesday, Kangana shared posters of protesters unleashing violence, climbing atop the Red Fort, and held supporters like Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra answerable.
"125 policemen are beaten to death all hospitalised on Republic Day... price of loyalty and duty .... thank you India," she tweeted.
"Message is clear no progress or reforms will be allowed to us, terrorism will decide the fate of this nation, not its government," she said in another tweet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Those who created violence will have to pay for their deeds': Rakesh Tikait
- Rakesh Tikait said that those who broke barricading will never be a part of the movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reports 12,689 new Covid-19 cases; tally nears 10.69 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana continues jibe against 'farmers', says they hoisted 'Khalistani flag'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Junk food still commonly available in schools, colleges: Govt survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after Delhi violence: Security beefed up, FIR against farmer who died
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Congress MLA Jamal Uddin Ahmed dies; party reduced to 19 legislators
- Badarpur MLA, Ahmed's last rites will be held at Karimganj on Wednesday afternoon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos in Delhi as protesting farmers stormed Red Fort: Here’s what happened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally chaos: Here’s what farmer leaders said
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear plea by ‘Tandav’ actor, makers against FIRs today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates at 9 am: Air quality of Delhi remains "very poor"
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre plans to map and assess anganwadis, shelters for women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai locals: Full operation from Friday but still not open to all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Severe cold wave conditions to continue in NW India for next 3 days: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India reports 12,689 new Covid-19 cases; over 3,500 higher from last count
Farmers' protest Live Updates: Heavy security deployment at Tikri border
- The Delhi Police have registered 22 FIRs in connection with the violence, officials said.