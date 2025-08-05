Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi's ‘anti-India mindset’ after Supreme Court pulls him up for remarks on Indian Army

Following the Supreme Court's strong remarks against Rahul Gandhi over his comments against the Indian armed forces after the India-China border clashes, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut accused the Congress MP of having an "anti-India mindset" and consistently aligning with the narratives of enemy nations. Rahul Gandhi's comments date back to December 16, 2022, during the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.(PTI)

"Rahul Gandhi always speaks against India, whether on the economy or the defence forces. He speaks in support of enemy nations. He has an anti-India mindset," Kangana Ranaut said.

"So, this is a welcome move by the Supreme Court; they pulled him up. In the future, others should be mindful that they do not hurt India's honour, integrity, and morale," Ranaut said.

Ranaut added that the judiciary's firm stand should serve as a warning.

Kangana's sharp attack came a day after the Supreme Court questioned Rahul Gandhi's controversial statements about the Indian Army and Chinese aggression made during his 2022 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih expressed concern over the credibility of his claim that China had occupied 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, stating that such remarks were unbecoming of a "true Indian".

During a hearing, Justice Dutta said, "How do you get to know that 2000 square kilometres of Indian territory was occupied by China? What is the credible material? If you are a true indian, you would not say this when there is a conflict across borders. Can you say all this?"

The bench further questioned the choice of platform for such statements, asking why Gandhi hadn't raised these concerns in Parliament instead of on social media.

"Whatever you have to say, why don't you say it in the Parliament? Why do you have to say this in the social media posts?" asked Justice Datta.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Gandhi's comments date back to December 16, 2022, during a press interaction while leading the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"People will ask about Bharat Jodo Yatra, here and there, Ashok Gahlot and Sachin Pilot and whatnot. But they will not ask a single question about China capturing 2000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killing 20 Indian soldiers and thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh," Gandhi said.

"But the Indian press doesn't ask them a question about this. Isn't it true? The nation is watching all this. Don't pretend that people don't know," he added.