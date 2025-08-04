'If you are true Indian...': SC raps Rahu Gandhi over remarks on Indian Army

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed defamation proceedings against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his remarks claiming that the Indian Army was “thrashed” by the Chinese Army during a border clash in Arunachal Pradesh in December 2022. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(PTI)

The case pertains to alleged derogatory remarks made by Rahul Gandhi about the Indian Army during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

During the hearing, the bench questioned Gandhi, saying, “How do you get to know that 2000 sq km land was occupied by Chinese, if you are true indian, you wouldn't say such a thing.”

“You are Leader of Opposition; say things in Parliament, not on social media,” the bench observed, reported news agency PTI.

The top court also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant in the case.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih passed the order while hearing Gandhi’s challenge to a summoning order issued against him.

The Congress leader had argued that the complaint was politically motivated and filed in a mala fide manner.

The Allahabad High Court had earlier dismissed his plea on May 29.

The case was filed by Udai Shanker Srivastava, who claimed that Rahul Gandhi made several derogatory remarks about the Army in the context of the India-China border standoff.