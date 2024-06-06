Kangana Ranaut slapped by female CISF constable in Chandigarh | Video

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP-elect Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a woman CISF constable at the Chandigarh Airport on Thursday. Ranaut was on her way to Delhi when the incident took place. The constable Kulwinder Kaur has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her, officials said. BJP leader Kangana Ranaut allegedly got slapped by a female CISF official.

The woman constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly assaulted Kangana Ranaut while frisking her at the airport before she boarded her flight to Delhi.

Visuals from the incident on social media showed Kangana heading towards the security check area from the airport. The video showed the actor surrounded by her security, heading to the frisking booth, where an argument broke out between her and the female CISF official.

After Ranaut was slapped by the CISF constable, the actor's aide was seen trying to push the official away. “From what it appears, she was slapped for the Khalistani comments she made during the farmers' agitation but we do not know the whole incident yet.,” an aide told PTI.

Ranaut was travelling to Delhi just two days after she was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. She defeated Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by over 74,000 votes.

Soon after the incident, CISF suspended the constable and an FIR was registered against her for slapping BJP leader Kangana Ranaut. An investigation is also being carried out regarding the incident, a senior CISF officer told ANI.

Kangana's rival candidate in Mandi, Vikramaditya Singh, also reacted to the incident, saying that such incidents should not occur with a Member of Parliament.

Singh said, "This is very unfortunate. This should not happen to anyone, particularly a lady who is a member of Parliament now. There were some grievances of the CISF constable regarding the farmer's protest but assaulting someone like this is unfortunate. We condemn this and action should be taken by the Govt against this..."